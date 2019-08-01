G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WILC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226. G Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 9.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G Willi-Food International stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.16% of G Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

