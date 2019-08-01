G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WILC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226. G Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.
G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 9.89%.
G Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.