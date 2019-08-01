FY2020 EPS Estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69.

NTDOY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $46.19 on Thursday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

