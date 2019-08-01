FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 40.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7,553.8% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,653,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 935.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 666,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after buying an additional 602,093 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 98.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 888,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 441,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,728.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

