FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of HP stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.43 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.