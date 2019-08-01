FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of ATNX opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84. Athenex has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Athenex by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Athenex by 913,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie A. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 318,210 shares of company stock worth $5,111,581. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

