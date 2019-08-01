FY2019 EPS Estimates for Hammerson plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hammerson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

