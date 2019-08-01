FY2019 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issued By DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FFNW stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

