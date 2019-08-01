FY2019 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACC. Argus upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE:ACC opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. AJO LP lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $55,777,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $30,155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 312,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

