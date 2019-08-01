Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading Down 2.2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €34.58 ($40.21) and last traded at €34.74 ($40.40), 69,053 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €35.52 ($41.30).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.17.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

