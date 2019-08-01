Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 927.82 ($12.12).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 577.40 ($7.54) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 712.60 ($9.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.39). The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 840.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

