Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.74 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.56-2.64 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. 268,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 12.43%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.17.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,993.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,865 shares of company stock worth $8,055,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

