Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 56.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,969. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

