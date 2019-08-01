Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Gabelli increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Gabelli also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,006. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $248,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.2% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 341,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 134,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

