FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $135.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $544.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.70 million to $554.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.20 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $612.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in FormFactor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 423,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.36. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

