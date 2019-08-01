Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and a PE ratio of 58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Get Forage Orbit Garant alerts:

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Forage Orbit Garant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forage Orbit Garant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.