Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes foam-based formulations acne, impetigo, and other skin conditions. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo. It has operations primarily in the United States, Germany, and Israel. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,838. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.46% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,353 shares of company stock worth $41,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOMX. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 146,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,378 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 346,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

