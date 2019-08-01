Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.

Shares of FND traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 2,849,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,799. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $2,256,936.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,531.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $6,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.