FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Trading 0.8% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $46.05, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund during the second quarter worth $88,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

