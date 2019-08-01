Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Biogen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 11,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,457. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

