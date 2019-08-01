Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $937,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,913,000.

VCLT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.47. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $97.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

