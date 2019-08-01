Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.24. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

