Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 4,706 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,475,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,488,000 after acquiring an additional 771,375 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,894,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 462,398 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of K stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 3,837,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

