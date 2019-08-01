Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.87. 4,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories.

