Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $312.5-314.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.21 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.13 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $69,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $1,543,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,763 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

