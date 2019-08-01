Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.38-0.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Fitbit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.38–0.31 EPS.

Fitbit stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 11,327,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fitbit from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,400.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,094 shares of company stock worth $72,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.