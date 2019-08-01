FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lessened by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,273,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,198,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 77.0% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 672,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 655,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

