FirstCoin (FRST) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $227,378.00 and $31.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00145092 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004905 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

