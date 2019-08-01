First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.00

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 1247900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,676,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,699 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

