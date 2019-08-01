First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FN traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.26. 20,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,867.62. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$33.39.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$286.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,957,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,472,172.88.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

