First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of FN traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.26. 20,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,867.62. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$33.39.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,957,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,472,172.88.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
