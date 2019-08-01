First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 595 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ichor were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $575.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Ichor had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

