First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,200 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $631,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $161.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

