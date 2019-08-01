First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,917,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UMB Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,504,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,984. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $284,808.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,997.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

