First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $885,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 42.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,552. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

