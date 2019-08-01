First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.49. 91,582 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.