First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 163,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

