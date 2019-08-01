First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 12,734 Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,490 shares of company stock worth $3,562,949. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $57.59. 30,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,135. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

