First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.50.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,242,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,307,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $109,133,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,052,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

