First American Bank Sells 448 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

First American Bank reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $165.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.71. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,690,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,189. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.