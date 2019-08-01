First American Bank Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Argus began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,762 shares of company stock valued at $737,450. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.