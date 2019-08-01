First American Bank Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First American Bank cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6,770.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,540,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after acquiring an additional 858,733 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6,809.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after acquiring an additional 514,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.