First American Bank Purchases 1,531 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STI. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

