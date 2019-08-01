FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $15.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FireEye shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 3,196,921 shares trading hands.

FEYE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,229 shares of company stock valued at $298,938. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,018,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FireEye by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 593,765 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after buying an additional 426,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FireEye by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 311,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.90.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

