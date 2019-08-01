FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.90. FireEye has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,229 shares of company stock valued at $298,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.