FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:AMO opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Amino Technologies has a one year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 214.70 ($2.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.
Amino Technologies Company Profile
See Also: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.