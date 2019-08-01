FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AMO opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Amino Technologies has a one year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 214.70 ($2.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

Get Amino Technologies alerts:

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.