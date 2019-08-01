Field & Main Bank Invests $33,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,081,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $553,269,000 after acquiring an additional 124,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.19. The company had a trading volume of 159,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,891. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

