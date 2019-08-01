Field & Main Bank Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $738,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after buying an additional 1,181,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

