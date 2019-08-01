Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank owned about 0.13% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

