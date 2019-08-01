Field & Main Bank Buys 145 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.54. 496,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,419. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.