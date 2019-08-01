Field & Main Bank Acquires 230 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,752,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,640,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,442,173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $719,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

ADBE traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.80. 76,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.61. The company has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

