Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs also posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

FIS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.34. 340,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $137.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 145.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 168,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

